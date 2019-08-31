Impinj Inc. (PI) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Comparing side by side

Both Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 26 5.58 N/A -1.30 0.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 12 2.08 N/A -0.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Impinj Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Impinj Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Frequency Electronics Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -27.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. is 3.1 while its Current Ratio is 4.8. Meanwhile, Frequency Electronics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.4 while its Quick Ratio is 4.3. Frequency Electronics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Impinj Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Impinj Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Frequency Electronics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj Inc.’s upside potential is 9.95% at a $40 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Impinj Inc. and Frequency Electronics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 69.2%. Insiders owned roughly 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 5% of Frequency Electronics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Frequency Electronics Inc. -4.35% 2.46% -5.59% 2.44% 55.51% 10%

For the past year Impinj Inc. has stronger performance than Frequency Electronics Inc.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats Frequency Electronics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Frequency Electronics, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military. The FEI-Zyfer segment designs, develops, and manufactures products for precision time, and frequency generation and synchronization primarily incorporating global positioning system technologies into communications systems, computer networks, test equipment, and military command and control terminals for ground and satellite link applications. The companyÂ’s products are used in commercial, government satellite payload systems, secure communications, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance, counter measures, and electronic warfare applications for the United States government on land, sea, and air-borne platforms. It markets its products directly and through independent sales representative organizations located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Frequency Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Mitchel Field, New York.