Impinj Inc. (PI) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Contrasting side by side

Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) are two firms in the Communication Equipment that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 28 5.31 N/A -1.30 0.00 Digi International Inc. 13 1.53 N/A 0.44 29.84

In table 1 we can see Impinj Inc. and Digi International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Digi International Inc. 0.00% 3.7% 3.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1. Competitively, Digi International Inc. has 4.3 and 3.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Impinj Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Digi International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Impinj Inc. and Digi International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Digi International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.69% and an $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 75.4% of Impinj Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.4% of Digi International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Impinj Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.9%. Comparatively, Digi International Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Digi International Inc. -1.2% 2.58% 1.63% 14.97% -3.1% 30.13%

For the past year Impinj Inc. was more bullish than Digi International Inc.

Summary

Impinj Inc. beats Digi International Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Digi International Inc. provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. The company provides cellular routers that offers connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers. It also offers console and serial servers, as well as universal serial bus (USB)-to-serial converters, USB over IP products, and multiport USB hubs. In addition, the company provides Digi Cold Chain Solutions, a system that enable restaurants, groceries, and convenience stores to monitor the temperature of food and other perishable goods; Digi device cloud, a platform as-a-service to collect, interpret, and utilize data from various devices to operate their businesses; and Digi Remote Manager, a centralized remote device management solution to meet service level commitments and stay compliant with payment card industry standards, as well as to monitor, diagnose, and fix remote devices. Further, it provides turn-key wireless networking product design, testing, and certification services for technology platforms and applications; and implementation planning, application development, on-site support, installation, and customer training services. The company sells its products through a network of distributors, systems integrators, and value added resellers for various businesses and institutions, as well as to original equipment manufacturers and others in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Digi International Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.