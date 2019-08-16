Impinj Inc. (PI) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Comparing side by side

Since Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) and Communications Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) are part of the Communication Equipment industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Impinj Inc. 25 5.53 N/A -1.30 0.00 Communications Systems Inc. 3 0.61 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Impinj Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Impinj Inc. and Communications Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5% Communications Systems Inc. 0.00% -11% -8.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Impinj Inc. are 4.8 and 3.1 respectively. Its competitor Communications Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Impinj Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Communications Systems Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Impinj Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Communications Systems Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Impinj Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.17% and an $40 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Impinj Inc. and Communications Systems Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.4% and 38.2%. 1.9% are Impinj Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 9.5% are Communications Systems Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8% Communications Systems Inc. 12.2% 17.95% 28.67% 52.7% 0.82% 81.28%

For the past year Impinj Inc. was more bullish than Communications Systems Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Impinj Inc. beats Communications Systems Inc.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Communications Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity infrastructure products for broadband and voice communications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Suttle segment provides enclosure systems to support premise distribution of broadband and other connectivity networks; fiber optic management and connectivity solutions for access and premise networks; and modular connecting products for copper telecommunications networks, as well as DSL products that support broadband connectivity to copper networks under the Suttle brand name. This segment serves telephone companies, electrical/low-voltage contractors, home builders, cable customers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) directly, as well as through distributors. Its Transition Networks segment designs, assembles, and markets media converters, NIDs, network interface cards, Ethernet switches, small form factor pluggable modules, and other connectivity products under the Transition Networks brand name. This segment sells its products through distributors, resellers, integrators, and OEMs to the federal government, enterprise, service provider, industrial, and surveillance markets. The companyÂ’s JDL Technologies segment offers IT service and support management services; network design, deployment, and integration; cloud, hosted, and virtualization services; and network operations center management services. This segment serves education, healthcare, and commercial markets. Its Net2Edge segment designs, manufactures and markets carrier Ethernet based network access devices and software under the Liberator brand name. This segment serves government, enterprise, utility, industrial, and surveillance markets, as well as service providers through direct touch sales model, and approved partners and integrators. Communications Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota.