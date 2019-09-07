Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Declined While Bridgewater Associates LP Has Cut Stake; Chemical Finl (CHFC) Holder Raymond James & Associates Upped Its Holding by $1.06 Million

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chemical Finl Corp (CHFC) by 88.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raymond James & Associates bought 25,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.82% . The institutional investor held 55,214 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27 million, up from 29,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raymond James & Associates who had been investing in Chemical Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.04. About 2.51 million shares traded or 145.42% up from the average. Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) has declined 27.39% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CHFC News: 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q EPS 97c; 26/04/2018 – Chemical Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CHEMICAL FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 92C; 24/04/2018 – Chemical Financial 1Q Net $70.2M; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 23/04/2018 DJ Chemical Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHFC)

Bridgewater Associates Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgewater Associates Lp sold 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 127,760 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 143,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgewater Associates Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.51. About 118,423 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $386.71 million for 12.50 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Bridgewater Associates Lp, which manages about $16.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 50,915 shares to 129,744 shares, valued at $9.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 278,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Monster Beverage Corp New.

More notable recent Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Chemical Financial (CHFC) and TCF Financial (TFC) Announce Regulatory Approval for Merger of Equals – StreetInsider.com” on July 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chemical Financial Corporation’s (CHFC) CEO David Provost on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Financial Advisors Can Learn from Dentists – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 05, 2019.

Raymond James & Associates, which manages about $75.99B and $65.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10,896 shares to 131,797 shares, valued at $8.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 415,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,003 shares, and cut its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Since June 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.43 million activity. 10,018 shares valued at $392,205 were bought by KLAESER DENNIS L on Thursday, June 13. TORGOW GARY also bought $395,789 worth of Chemical Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CHFC) shares. Another trade for 10,100 shares valued at $395,789 was made by Provost David T on Thursday, June 13.

