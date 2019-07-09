Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Trimmed Stake as Share Value Rose; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Market Value Rose, Vista Capital Partners Lifted Its Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 711,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 571,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.85 million, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.88. About 98,824 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43M, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $978.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $36.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1988.47. About 2.79M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of a unique benefit that Amazon provides to its employees; 10/05/2018 – The Biggest Sale of Honor Mobile Phone is Back; Make Most of Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Summer Sale on Amazon; 25/05/2018 – EuroNews: Civil liberties groups slam Amazon for facial recognition technology; 30/04/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Vancouver for joint announcement with Amazon Monday; 03/04/2018 – “Slowly over time you will use Amazon as your retail search engine rather than Google,” DeGroote told CNBC; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 11, GOING TO INCREASE PRICE OF U.S. ANNUAL PLAN FROM $99 TO $119 FOR NEW MEMBERS – CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO PLAN EXPANDED ONLINE DELIVERY AT WHOLE FOODS; 13/03/2018 – Spain’s Amazon workers call 2-day strike over wages, rights; 04/04/2018 – Variety: Canneseries: Rai’s `The Hunter’ Falls Prey to Amazon Prime Video; 29/04/2018 – Walmart in Advanced Discussions to Invest In India’s Flipkart

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 252.63% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.19 per share. IMO’s profit will be $510.24M for 10.40 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 131.03% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2,300 shares to 37,800 shares, valued at $11.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 12,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares to 14,272 shares, valued at $850,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG) by 5,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 415,303 shares, and cut its stake in Jewett Cameron Trading Ltd Com New (NASDAQ:JCTCF).

