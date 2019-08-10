Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Upped Its Stake by $491,400; Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Cut Its Stake as Share Value Rose

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 50.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 1.85M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.79M, down from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.43B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $25.85. About 4.23 million shares traded or 52.26% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES P&E ADDITIONS OF $5.1 BN FOR FY; 20/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL SAID TO BE IN TALKS WITH SUNRISE FOR JV WITH UPC; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 10/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Liberty Global Rtgs Not Affected By Assets Sale; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.96. About 242,814 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 3,945 shares to 29,270 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,217 shares, and cut its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $573.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:TPX) by 1.65M shares to 1.90 million shares, valued at $109.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty Global Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Liberty Global Completes the Sale of Its Operations in Germany, Hungary, Romania and the Czech Republic to Vodafone – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019 was also an interesting one.