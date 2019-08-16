Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Shareholder 1832 Asset Management LP Has Lowered Stake; Holder Cypress Capital Management Wy Has Lifted At&T (T) Stake

1832 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 22.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1832 Asset Management Lp sold 11,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 39,658 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 51,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1832 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 121,167 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 1633.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy bought 26,137 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 27,737 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $870,000, up from 1,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 17.87 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Files For Potential IPO Of Minority Stake In DirecTV Latin America — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – CASH OFFERS WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED OR EARLIER TERMINATED BY AT&T; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Capital Plans Include $1 Billion in Incremental Investment Due to Tax Reform

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $74.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4,373 shares to 1,926 shares, valued at $346,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HBO And DirecTV May Sink AT&T Yet Again – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T’s Advertising Business Is Extremely Underestimated – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Twilio, AT&T And More – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Com invested 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Accredited Invsts owns 18,679 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0.52% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fcg Advsr Limited Liability owns 34,677 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc accumulated 30,866 shares. Legacy Ptnrs has 1.01% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,026 shares. Berkshire Money Mngmt Inc reported 9,586 shares stake. Schaller Investment Group Inc Inc reported 0.17% stake. Atria Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 100,190 shares. Barnett & owns 4,708 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 6,784 were reported by Harvey Invest Lc. Joel Isaacson & Co Ltd Liability holds 101,427 shares. Fincl Advantage accumulated 1,931 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Birch Hill Advsr stated it has 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.