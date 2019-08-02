Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Share Value Declined While Guardian Capital Advisors LP Has Raised Its Holding; Hc2 Hldgs (HCHC) Holding Lifted by Equitec Specialists Llc

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $25.75. About 444,177 shares traded or 76.16% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 2050.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 553,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.40% . The institutional investor held 580,592 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 27,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.73M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.12. About 61,511 shares traded. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 62.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 13/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings Broadcasting Unit Names Louis Libin Managing Director of Strategy; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Re-Affirms 2018 Guidance for Construction and Marine Services Segments; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 81c; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms HC2 Holdings Note Rating On $105M Add-On; 20/04/2018 – DJ HC2 Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCHC); 09/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings: Paul K. Voigt Steps Down as Senior Managing Director of Investments; 10/05/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ANNOUNCES AFFILIATION PARTNERSHIP FOR ENTRAVISION’S KMCC-TV WITH AZTECA AMERICA

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd by 104,741 shares to 122,109 shares, valued at $3.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co by 36,811 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,140 shares, and cut its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc.

More notable recent HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HC2 Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HC2 Holdings Announces Launch of $470 Million Senior Secured Notes Private Offering and Concurrent $55 Million Convertible Senior Notes Private Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on November 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “HC2 Holdings Reports First Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:HCHC – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HC2 Holdings, Inc. (HCHC) CEO Philip Falcone on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 10, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HC2 Portfolio Company DBM Global Inc. Completes Acquisition of GrayWolf Industrial – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.63, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 10 investors sold HCHC shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 23.47 million shares or 5.28% more from 22.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,500 are owned by Captrust Financial. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 1.10M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fmr Lc holds 0% or 300 shares. Geode Cap holds 0% of its portfolio in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) for 418,042 shares. International Group Incorporated has 0% invested in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). Rhumbline Advisers owns 52,555 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 28,858 shares. 7,274 were accumulated by Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc). Blackrock reported 2.18M shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). One Trading Lp reported 20,534 shares. Gsa Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.03% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) or 108,296 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co reported 6,614 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC). 20,440 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $119,276 activity. Herbst Suzi R bought $10,002 worth of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) on Friday, March 15. Ferraro Joseph Anthony bought $15,086 worth of stock or 5,750 shares. FALCONE PHILIP bought 20,000 shares worth $53,460.