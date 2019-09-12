Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Share Price Declined While Ruffer Llp Trimmed by $1.70 Million Its Stake; Roumell Asset Management Holding in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) Increased by $484,485 as Stock Declined

Ruffer Llp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ruffer Llp sold 62,814 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 45,920 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 108,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ruffer Llp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 307,467 shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Houston Wire & Cable Co (HWCC) by 69.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 96,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.02% . The hedge fund held 236,110 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.24 million, up from 139,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Houston Wire & Cable Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.73M market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.61. About 80,612 shares traded or 60.20% up from the average. Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) has declined 40.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HWCC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Houston Wire & Cable Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HWCC); 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY DILUTED EPS OF $0.12; 13/04/2018 – CHRISTOPHER MICKLAS JOINS HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE AS NEW VP & CFO; 13/04/2018 – Christopher Micklas Joins Houston Wire & Cable Company as the New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 16/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – QTRLY SALES OF $82.1 MLN UP 18.6% OVER 2016; 16/03/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 4Q EPS 12c; 13/04/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE CO – MOST RECENTLY, MICKLAS WAS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR PAR PACIFIC HOLDINGS; 26/03/2018 – HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE SAYS GRAHAM IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE IN CURRENT ROLE UNTIL SUCCESSOR IS NAMED & OTHERWISE ASSIST IN TRANSITION. – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Houston Wire & Cable 1Q EPS 12c; 13/03/2018 HOUSTON WIRE & CABLE-ON MARCH 11, MARK RUELLE NOTIFIED BOARD TO WITHDRAW FROM CONSIDERATION AS NOMINEE FOR RE-ELECTION AT CO’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.31M for 13.18 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Ruffer Llp, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 713,687 shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $288.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) by 826,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Cigna Corp New.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $325,834 activity. Yetman G Gary bought $14,716 worth of stock. 1,000 shares valued at $4,000 were bought by Micklas Christopher M. on Wednesday, August 28. Reymond Robert L bought 2,000 shares worth $12,180. $39,000 worth of Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) shares were bought by POKLUDA JAMES L III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 3 investors sold HWCC shares while 13 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 10.52 million shares or 0.59% more from 10.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. F&V Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 20,400 shares. Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 788,453 shares. Malaga Cove Limited Liability Corp accumulated 10,000 shares. Bridgeway owns 79,239 shares. Roumell Asset Ltd Llc holds 2.93% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) or 236,110 shares. Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability invested in 187,880 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). 19,136 were reported by Wells Fargo Mn. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 16,200 shares. Northern has invested 0% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). California Public Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 55,900 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 24,760 shares stake. Friess Assoc Ltd Liability Company invested 0.06% in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC). Panagora Asset Incorporated invested in 8,153 shares or 0% of the stock. Natl Bank Of America De reported 22,326 shares.

