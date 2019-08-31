Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position Upped by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp; Regis Management Co Lowered Its Facebook Class A (FB) Holding by $862,702; Share Value Rose

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 5,197 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 26,928 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 32,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc. Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $518.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $185.67. About 8.73M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 17/03/2018 – Facebook critics want regulation, investigation after data misuse; 19/03/2018 – CNN Money: Exclusive: Scientist at center of Facebook-Cambridge Analytica controversy speaks; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg aims to pacify U.S. lawmakers; 20/04/2018 – About 15 percent of users said in a poll that they will decrease their use of Facebook after a data scandal related to Cambridge Analytica, Daniel Ives, head of technology research at GBH Insights, wrote in a Friday research note; 12/04/2018 – EU Commissioner Jourova: Had Constructive, Open Discussion With Facebook COO Sandberg; 21/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: “Signs of systemic mismanagement” at Facebook; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Facebook is forming a team to design its own chips – Bloomberg; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Zuckerberg: Facebook auditing `tens of thousands’ of apps after scandal; 09/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Facebook Hit with Class-Action Lawsuit Following Massive User Data Scandal; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90M, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 227,929 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Prns Llp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,498 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association invested in 1.25% or 2.91 million shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr reported 3,006 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 6.55M shares or 1.4% of their US portfolio. Axon Lp has 50,500 shares for 17.68% of their portfolio. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 37,306 shares. Scharf Llc accumulated 11,215 shares. 40,070 were accumulated by Strategic Wealth Advsrs Grp Inc. Gamco Investors Et Al has invested 0.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 2,457 shares. Moreover, Alta Cap Mgmt Lc has 4.84% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 492,937 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 16.12 million shares. Altavista Wealth Management holds 1.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 29,776 shares. Ancora Ltd Llc stated it has 13,556 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Sun Life has 4,075 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 23.93 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 8,753 shares to 13,598 shares, valued at $3.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 12,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,204 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).