Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Position Upped by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd; As Best Buy (BBY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has Lowered Holding by $1.87 Million

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (BBY) by 20.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 26,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 103,910 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.38 million, down from 130,249 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Best Buy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 2.50M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 21/03/2018 – SlashGear: Huawei phones to disappear from Best Buy shelves; 18/04/2018 – The TVs are expected to roll out to Best Buy stores and online this summer; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy Appoints Richelle Parham to Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chinese exporters concerned about US-China trade spat – survey; 18/04/2018 – Retail Rivals Amazon and Best Buy Team Up to Sell Smart TVs; 25/05/2018 – Best Buy Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY BBY.N CEO SAYS TESTING SERVICE CALLED ASSURED LIVING TO HELP COUNTRY’S AGING POPULATION WITH TECHNOLOGY PRODUCTS AND SERVICES; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Backs FY19 View of Rev $41B-$42B; 18/04/2018 – Amazon and Best Buy are teaming up to sell Amazon’s new Fire TV Edition smart TVs

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 78,968 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 372,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 294,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.64. About 314,696 shares traded or 10.49% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 65,705 shares to 74,527 shares, valued at $8.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 65,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 169,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 8.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BBY’s profit will be $264.37 million for 18.18 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by Best Buy Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.94% negative EPS growth.

