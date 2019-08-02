Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding Increased by Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company; Dean Investment Associates Raised Holding in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) as Stock Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 16,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 307,997 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 291,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.91. About 163,818 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 15.87% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 02/04/2018 – First Financial Bancorp. and MainSource Financial Group, Inc. Complete Merger; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 26/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company CEO Recognized by Emory & Henry College; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms First Bancorp’s Ratings at ‘B-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – First National Bank Alaska Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 20/03/2018 – First Commercial Finance Portfolio Exceeds $1Billion; 28/03/2018 – First Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Premier Fincl Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement to Purchase First Bank of Charleston

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 17.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company bought 18,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 121,971 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.34 million, up from 103,771 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.8. About 474,973 shares traded or 88.38% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company, which manages about $817.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 30,095 shares to 720,466 shares, valued at $31.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6,417 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,850 shares, and cut its stake in Sensata Technologies Hldng P.

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Csg Systems International Inc (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 71,695 shares to 77,987 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 3,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,261 shares, and cut its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 14 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $108,194 activity. Rahe Maribeth S had bought 639 shares worth $15,413 on Wednesday, April 10. olszewski richard e had bought 493 shares worth $11,891. $6,249 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was bought by Berta Vince. PURKRABEK KNUST SUSAN L bought $6,249 worth of stock or 258 shares. On Wednesday, April 10 kramer william j bought $4,245 worth of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) or 176 shares. Booth Cynthia O had bought 258 shares worth $6,249.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 1.03 in 2018Q4.