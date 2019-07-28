Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holding Boosted by Guardian Capital Advisors Lp; Gfs Advisors Cut International Business Machs (IBM) Position by $453,315 as Share Value Declined

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,215 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 13,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 14/03/2018 – EV GROUP & IBM SIGN LICENSE PACT ON LASER DEBONDING TECHNOLOGY; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Net Income From Cont Ops Was $1.7 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sees FY EPS At Least $11.58; 18/04/2018 – Holt Joins Maersk And IBM Global Shipping Platform To Boost Productivity At Packer Avenue Marine Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp bought 14,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,275 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.90 million, up from 160,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 326,938 shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 14.73% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.16% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program

Guardian Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $1.66 billion and $748.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VGK) by 18,562 shares to 4,938 shares, valued at $274,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,495 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Another recent and important Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “LiqTech International Provides Update to Market on Orders Relating to IMO 2020 – PRNewswire” on January 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset has 0.07% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 80,227 shares. Family Mgmt accumulated 1.49% or 24,419 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv invested in 4,161 shares or 0% of the stock. 4,600 are held by Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Ltd. Woodstock reported 7,752 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 7,476 shares. 300 were accumulated by America First Invest Advsr Lc. Valmark Advisers Incorporated reported 4,292 shares stake. Plante Moran Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 5,810 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. United Asset Strategies Inc invested in 0.63% or 19,099 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams invested 0.68% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 1.39% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cahill Fin Advisors Inc reported 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Ims Cap Mgmt has 0.23% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Reliance Tru Com Of Delaware holds 0.32% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 13,941 shares.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “IBM Unveils New Data Prep Tool Designed to Help Speed DataOps – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IBM: Big Blue Is A Big Short – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “IBM Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “IBM: Another Revenue Miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.