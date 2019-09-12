Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder Prudential Plc Has Trimmed Holding; Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Shareholder Francisco Partners Management LP Increased Position

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 15,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The hedge fund held 136,662 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.75 million, down from 151,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 307,467 shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company's stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 220,722 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $387.31 million for 13.18 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axos Financial Inc by 38,000 shares to 547,100 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 193,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.43 million shares, and has risen its stake in Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC).