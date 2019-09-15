Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Holder British Columbia Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $4.52 Million; Anderson Hoagland & Co Has Lifted Holding in General Electric (GE) by $303,525 as Market Value Rose

British Columbia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (IMO) by 43.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. British Columbia Investment Management Corp sold 125,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 165,934 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.02 million, down from 291,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 147,127 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden

Anderson Hoagland & Co increased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anderson Hoagland & Co bought 33,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 136,215 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.29M, up from 102,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.34. About 44.28M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 06/03/2018 – Port of Long Beach Launches Data-Sharing Project with GE Transportation to Improve Cargo Flow Efficiencies Amid Record Volumes; 22/05/2018 – G.E. Spins Off Rail Unit in $11 Billion Deal as Part of Slimming Strategy; 24/05/2018 – CNBC Now: NEW: General Electric doesn’t plan to cut dividend again, sources tell CNBC; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: AVIATION, HEALTHCARE UNITS `VERY STRONG’; 05/03/2018 – 67FT: GE Capital UK Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 27/04/2018 – Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 29/05/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: GE, Wells Fargo, Spyce; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES

Anderson Hoagland & Co, which manages about $378.72 million and $161.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 5,638 shares to 10,420 shares, valued at $621,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diageo Plc Adr (NYSE:DEO) by 2,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,695 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Seidman Leslie also bought $50,700 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. 55,248 shares valued at $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W on Monday, August 12. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. Strazik Scott bought $279,036 worth of stock or 34,836 shares. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $88,300 was bought by Timko Thomas S. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of stock or 105,600 shares.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mixed GE Options Trades Suggest The Rally May Soon Run Out Of Steam – Benzinga” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “GE Analyst: Short Report Would Have Some Merit 2 Years Ago – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “GE sells aviation lending unit to Apollo, Athene – Boston Business Journal” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GE: Red Flags And How To Avoid Them – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Ca accumulated 0.03% or 13,512 shares. Wexford Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.96 million shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.16% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.95 million shares. 100 were accumulated by West Oak Capital Ltd. Massachusetts-based Essex Inv Co Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Dsc Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 20,345 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Colonial Trust Advsr has invested 0.08% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Van Strum Towne reported 101,535 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Management Ltd reported 78,441 shares. Wendell David Associates owns 41,354 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 23.05 million were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Meyer Handelman invested 1.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Discovery Capital Ltd Liability Co Ct holds 2.43% or 2.42 million shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Com has 57,573 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

British Columbia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $12.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 11,413 shares to 614,010 shares, valued at $118.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in W P Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 27,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,265 shares, and has risen its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD).

Analysts await Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.51 EPS, down 32.00% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.75 per share. IMO’s profit will be $389.96 million for 13.03 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Imperial Oil Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.