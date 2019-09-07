Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)’s Financial Results Comparing With TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) and TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil Limited 27 0.00 N/A 2.00 13.68 TOTAL S.A. 54 0.71 N/A 4.34 11.92

Demonstrates Imperial Oil Limited and TOTAL S.A. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. TOTAL S.A. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Imperial Oil Limited. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Imperial Oil Limited is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than TOTAL S.A., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) and TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil Limited 0.00% 8.7% 5% TOTAL S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Imperial Oil Limited’s volatility measures that it’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.91 beta. Competitively, TOTAL S.A. is 29.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Imperial Oil Limited is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, TOTAL S.A. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Imperial Oil Limited and TOTAL S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 18.1% and 6.5%. Insiders held 69.6% of Imperial Oil Limited shares. Comparatively, 8.3% are TOTAL S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imperial Oil Limited -3.49% -0.54% -4.73% -3.32% -19.06% 8.18% TOTAL S.A. -3.76% -7.66% -5.91% -4.49% -19.48% -0.84%

For the past year Imperial Oil Limited has 8.18% stronger performance while TOTAL S.A. has -0.84% weaker performance.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2016, the Upstream segment had 319 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. It supplies petroleum products to large industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries; gas activities, including purchase, sale, and shipping of liquefied natural gas (LNG); and trading of liquefied petroleum gas. This segment is also involved in the storage and transportation of natural gas; and generation and trading of power. The Refining & Chemicals segment refines petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins; and specialty chemicals comprising elastomer processing. It is also involved in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment supplies and markets petroleum products, including aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 16,000 service stations. TOTAL S.A. also develops renewable energies with a focus on solar and biomass. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 11,518 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.