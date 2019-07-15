Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) EPS Estimated At $0.90; Enbridge (ENB) Shorts Down By 0.25%

Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) had a decrease of 0.25% in short interest. ENB’s SI was 27.43 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.25% from 27.50M shares previously. With 3.57M avg volume, 8 days are for Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)’s short sellers to cover ENB’s short positions. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 453,215 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 06/04/2018 – InsideSources: Claims That Pruitt Rent Deal Led to Enbridge Line 67 Approval Fail to Understand Pipeline Permits; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO AL MONACO SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW AT CERAWEEK; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Slumps as Minnesota Ruling Casts Doubt on Key Pipeline; 24/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE WILL KEEP SEEKING APPROVAL FOR PREFERRED LINE 3 ROUTE

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) to report $0.90 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.66 EPS change or 275.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. T_IMO’s profit would be $687.80 million giving it 10.40 P/E if the $0.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.38 EPS previously, Imperial Oil Limited’s analysts see 136.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 196,010 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS

Enbridge Inc. engages in energy transportation activities in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $73.86 billion. It operates through five divisions: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Distribution, Gas Pipelines and Processing, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. It has a 50.38 P/E ratio. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids , and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Among 4 analysts covering Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Imperial Oil had 5 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 18 by Scotia Capital. The stock of Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Sell” on Wednesday, March 20. GMP Securities maintained Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating.