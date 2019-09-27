Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Ryb Education American Depositary Shares EA (RYB) Shorts Lowered By 4.03%

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report $0.51 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 32.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. IMO’s profit would be $387.41M giving it 12.93 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Imperial Oil Limited’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.38. About 50,251 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 19.06% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Net C$516M; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Increases Existing Share Repurchase Program

Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB) had a decrease of 4.03% in short interest. RYB’s SI was 159,700 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.03% from 166,400 shares previously. With 56,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Ryb Education Inc American Depositary Shares EA (NYSE:RYB)’s short sellers to cover RYB’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.36. About 1,200 shares traded. RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) has declined 70.68% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RYB News: 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.01; 15/03/2018 – RPT-RYB EDUCATION INC – LATE 2017’S MALTREATMENT OF CHILDREN UNDER CARE CASE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION; 15/05/2018 – RYB Education 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 RYB Education 4Q Rev $39.1M; 26/03/2018 – GHG to Price, RYB, XFLT Lockups End: Equity Capital Markets; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – SEES FY 2018 NET REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $154.9 MLN AND $166.1 MLN; 25/04/2018 – RYB Education, Inc. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC RYB.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 15/03/2018 – RYB EDUCATION INC QTRLY NET INCOME PER AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARE $0.01

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oil shippers vent over Enbridge’s proposed Mainline overhaul – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Imperial Oil CEO Kruger to retire at year-end; Corson to take charge – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Imperial Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Imperial Oil Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $20.04 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 21.77 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

RYB Education, Inc. provides early childhood education services in China. The company has market cap of $181.96 million. It offers kindergarten preschool educational services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for kindergartens and primary schools. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and sells educational services and products, such as teaching aids, educational toys, textbooks, and at-home education services and products to franchisees, as well as directly to a market of families.