Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) EPS Estimated At $0.51; Family Management Has Lifted Pfizer (PFE) Position By $484,610

Family Management Corp increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 87.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Family Management Corp acquired 11,270 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Family Management Corp holds 24,202 shares with $1.05 million value, up from 12,932 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $192.01B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $34.72. About 10.89 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER JOINS TRINETX GLOBAL HEALTH RESEARCH NETWORK FORMED TO I; 20/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq with Chemotherapy Phase III IMpower131 Study Met Co-Primary Endpoint; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: Compounds Represent Potential Oncology Advancements in Lung, Breast, Hematologic, Prostate Cancers; 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA GETS MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer: Study of Chantix)/Champix in Adolescents Didn’t Meet Primary Endpoint; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report $0.51 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 32.00% from last quarter’s $0.75 EPS. IMO’s profit would be $385.19 million giving it 12.30 P/E if the $0.51 EPS is correct. After having $0.66 EPS previously, Imperial Oil Limited’s analysts see -22.73% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 82,663 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 19.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $18.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Family Management Corp decreased Doubleline Income Solutions (DSL) stake by 31,811 shares to 56,525 valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Pimco Dynmic Credit And Mrt (PCI) stake by 28,693 shares and now owns 57,033 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.