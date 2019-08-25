Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Comparing side by side

As Major Integrated Oil & Gas companies, Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Imperial Oil Limited 27 0.00 N/A 2.00 13.68 Equinor ASA 21 0.75 N/A 2.47 7.22

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Imperial Oil Limited and Equinor ASA. Equinor ASA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Imperial Oil Limited. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Imperial Oil Limited’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Equinor ASA.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Imperial Oil Limited 0.00% 8.7% 5% Equinor ASA 0.00% 18.8% 6.9%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.91 beta indicates that Imperial Oil Limited is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Equinor ASA’s 9.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.91 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Imperial Oil Limited. Its rival Equinor ASA’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. Equinor ASA has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Imperial Oil Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 18.1% of Imperial Oil Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.6% of Equinor ASA are owned by institutional investors. About 69.6% of Imperial Oil Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 67.3% of Equinor ASA’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Imperial Oil Limited -3.49% -0.54% -4.73% -3.32% -19.06% 8.18% Equinor ASA -6.11% -10.95% -18.15% -21.16% -32.02% -15.87%

For the past year Imperial Oil Limited has 8.18% stronger performance while Equinor ASA has -15.87% weaker performance.

Summary

Equinor ASA beats Imperial Oil Limited on 6 of the 10 factors.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2016, the Upstream segment had 319 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, as well as blending, distribution, and marketing of refined products. This segment also maintains a distribution system to handle bulk and packaged petroleum products moving from refineries to market by pipeline, tanker, rail, and road transport; and owns and operates natural gas liquids and products pipelines in Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario, as well as holds interests in crude oil and products pipeline companies. In addition, this segment sells petroleum products under the Esso and Mobil brands to motoring public through approximately 1,700 Esso retail service stations. It supplies petroleum products to large industrial and transportation customers, independent marketers, and resellers, as well as other refiners serving agriculture, residential heating, and commercial markets through branded resellers. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets various petrochemicals, including benzene, aromatic and aliphatic solvents, plasticizer intermediates, and polyethylene resins. Imperial Oil Limited was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Imperial Oil Limited is a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production USA; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments. It also transports, processes, manufactures, markets, and trades in oil and gas commodities, such as crude and condensate products, gas liquids, natural gas, and liquefied natural gas; markets and trades in electricity and emission rights; and operates refineries, processing and power plants, and terminals. In addition, the company develops wind, and carbon capture and storage projects, as well as offers other renewable energy and low-carbon energy solutions. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 5,367 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Statoil ASA and changed its name to Equinor ASA in May 2018. Equinor ASA was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Stavanger, Norway.