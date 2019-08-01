Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) Analysts See $0.60 EPS; JNS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (JNSH) Shorts Increased By 6231.58%

JNS HOLDINGS CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:JNSH) had an increase of 6231.58% in short interest. JNSH’s SI was 120,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6231.58% from 1,900 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.00% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0038. About 100,000 shares traded. JNS Holdings Corporation (OTCMKTS:JNSH) has 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) to report $0.60 EPS on August, 2 before the open.They anticipate $0.41 EPS change or 215.79% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. IMO’s profit would be $458.27 million giving it 11.41 P/E if the $0.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.29 EPS previously, Imperial Oil Limited’s analysts see 106.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 243,016 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.16; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Norway wealth fund backs AGM proposals at Imperial Oil, TransCanada, Boliden; 29/05/2018 – Imperial Oil Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q EPS C$0.62; 04/05/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42

More notable recent Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Imperial Oil Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Canadian Dividend All-Stars Set To Announce Dividend Increases In The Week Of April 22 – Seeking Alpha” published on April 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Imperial Oil 2019 NAV – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Imperial Oil: Capitalizing On Higher Oil Prices – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells natural gas and crude oil in Canada. The company has market cap of $20.92 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. It has a 22.6 P/E ratio. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Evolve USA Charging, Inc., owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle charging stations, commercial and residential sales, and installations and consulting services in the Chicago area. The company has market cap of $1.10 million.