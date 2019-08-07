Imperial Capital Reconfirms a Outperform Rating on Natural Gas Services Gr (NGS) and $18.0000 Target; Guardian Capital LP Increased Vermilion Energy (VET) Position

In analysts report made public on Wednesday, 7 August, Natural Gas Services Gr (NYSE:NGS) stock Outperform was reiterated at Imperial Capital. They currently have a $18.0000 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current stock price.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $188.46 million. The firm rents small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional gas and oil production businesses, which include coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas, and oil shales. It has a 356.25 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it had 2,530 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 362,408 horsepower.

Among 2 analysts covering Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Vermilion Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, July 18 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”.