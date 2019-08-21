Imperial Capital Maintains $362.0000 TP On The Madison Square Garden (MSG), Maintains Outperform Rating; Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake By $329,200

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 22.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 4,115 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 14,137 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 18,252 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $292.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $69.03. About 9.32M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI, PETROBRAS TAKE CAMPOS BLOCK 789 FOR BRL 2.8B; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 20/03/2018 – COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 09/03/2018 – TURKISH CYPRIOTS WILL PUSH AHEAD WITH OFFSHORE HYDROCARBONS EXPLORATION UNLESS GREEK CYPRIOTS BACK DOWN-TURKISH CYPRIOT FOREIGN MINISTER; 24/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Makes Polypropylene (PP) Commitment Launching New Achieve Advanced PP; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil criticized for worker rights and safety issues at annual shareholder meeting; 11/05/2018 – EXXON BOOSTS BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT PRODUCTION; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit

The Madison Square Garden (NASDAQ:MSG) had its stock rating noted as Outperform by analysts at Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital currently has a $362.0000 target price per share on the $6.35B market cap company or 35.41% upside potential. This was revealed to clients and investors in a report on Wednesday morning.

The stock decreased 8.89% or $26.1 during the last trading session, reaching $267.33. About 1.55 million shares traded or 956.70% up from the average. The Madison Square Garden Company (NASDAQ:MSG) has declined 6.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.32% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering MSG Networks (NASDAQ:MSG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. MSG Networks has $37600 highest and $34000 lowest target. $358’s average target is 33.92% above currents $267.33 stock price. MSG Networks had 4 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG) rating on Thursday, April 25. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34000 target. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of MSG in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Outperform” rating.

The Madison Square Garden Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.35 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. It has a 164.71 P/E ratio. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises, as well as promotes, produces, and/or presents a range of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

Among 9 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Exxon Mobil has $105 highest and $7300 lowest target. $86.10’s average target is 24.73% above currents $69.03 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 21 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Thursday, March 14. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Mizuho. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Hold” on Tuesday, February 26. Societe Generale maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Societe Generale has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating.

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc increased Paypal Hldgs Inc stake by 25,195 shares to 96,288 valued at $10.00M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monmouth Real Estate Invt Co (NYSE:MNR) stake by 80,865 shares and now owns 709,567 shares. Box Inc was raised too.