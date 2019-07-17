Imperial Capital Downgrades Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Common Stock (JAG); Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.23

Cheesecake Factory Inc (CAKE) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 117 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 95 sold and decreased their stakes in Cheesecake Factory Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 45.13 million shares, down from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Cheesecake Factory Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 72 Increased: 76 New Position: 41.

New York-listed Jagged Peak Energy Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:JAG), was lowered by equity analysts at Imperial Capital. Imperial Capital lowered its rating on the $1.73B market cap company to a “In-Line” from a previous “Outperform”, but maintained its target price per share of $9.0000 on JAG shares.

Analysts await The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 26.15% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CAKE’s profit will be $37.07M for 13.38 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.26% EPS growth.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 3.64% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated for 315,985 shares. Intrepid Capital Management Inc owns 126,795 shares or 2.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 45,669 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.2% in the stock. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn, a Minnesota-based fund reported 986,951 shares.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 20.14 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it held a 92% average working interest in approximately 66,393 net acres; and had 37,695 thousand barrel of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves, as well as owned a 98% average working interest in 49 net productive wells. It has a 15.7 P/E ratio.

Among 2 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy has $15 highest and $1100 lowest target. $13’s average target is 60.49% above currents $8.1 stock price. Jagged Peak Energy had 2 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Analysts await Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 35.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.2 per share. JAG’s profit will be $27.73M for 15.58 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by Jagged Peak Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.44% EPS growth.

