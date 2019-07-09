Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB) Investors: Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating; Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Has Cut Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Holding

Deutsche Bank reiterated their Buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB) in an analyst report issued to clients on Tuesday morning.

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) stake by 79.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp holds 46,627 shares with $513,000 value, down from 223,109 last quarter. Navigator Holdings Ltd now has $538.78 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.65. About 136,468 shares traded or 19.03% up from the average. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 5.50% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

More recent Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Should You Worry About Imperial Brands PLC’s (LON:IMB) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “StockBeat: Markets Tread Water as Trade Hope Balances Powell Effect – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 0.91% or GBX 18.2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1985.8. About 536,234 shares traded. Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company has market cap of 19.00 billion GBP. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus, and smokeless tobacco products. It has a 12.22 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, Parker & Simpson, Style, Gitanes, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla brand names in approximately 160 countries.

Among 3 analysts covering Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Imperial Brands Plc has GBX 3300 highest and GBX 2100 lowest target. GBX 2666.67’s average target is 34.29% above currents GBX 1985.8 stock price. Imperial Brands Plc had 28 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, January 15 the stock rating was maintained by Liberum Capital with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital on Wednesday, January 23. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, January 11 by UBS. The stock of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, March 21. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. On Thursday, January 24 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 28 report. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17.

Among 2 analysts covering Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Navigator Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Friday, February 15. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 10 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, up 83.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Navigator Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Appointment of Dr. Henry Deans as Chief Executive Officer – PRNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On GMS Inc. (GMS) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping in focus as Marine Money Week rolls on, banks eye clean loans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.