Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB) Buy Rating Kept at Liberum Capital; 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Lennox International Inc. (LII)

Today, Thursday, 3 October, Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB) stock Buy was reaffirmed by Liberum Capital in an analyst note.

Among 2 analysts covering Lennox International (NYSE:LII), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Lennox International has $275 highest and $20200 lowest target. $255.67’s average target is 10.87% above currents $230.6 stock price. Lennox International had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Buckingham Research. See Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) latest ratings:

The stock increased 0.38% or GBX 7 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1837. About 1.39M shares traded. Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Imperial Brands Plc (LON:IMB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Imperial Brands Plc has GBX 3000 highest and GBX 2100 lowest target. GBX 2350’s average target is 27.93% above currents GBX 1837 stock price. Imperial Brands Plc had 24 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 27 by Liberum Capital. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, May 9. The stock of Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company has market cap of 17.48 billion GBP. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus, and smokeless tobacco products. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. The firm sells its products under the Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, Parker & Simpson, Style, Gitanes, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla brand names in approximately 160 countries.

Lennox International Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, South America, and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.98 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. It has a 25.51 P/E ratio. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies for residential replacement and new construction markets.

The stock decreased 3.25% or $7.75 during the last trading session, reaching $230.6. About 353,550 shares traded. Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has risen 20.14% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.14% the S&P500.