Impala Asset Management Upped Its Lear (LEA) Holding by $2.45 Million; Tillys (TLYS) Holder Rk Capital Management Lifted Holding

Rk Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tillys Inc (TLYS) by 22.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Capital Management Llc bought 95,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.12% . The hedge fund held 513,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.92 million, up from 418,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tillys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.19. About 250,547 shares traded. Tilly's, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) has declined 41.76% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TLYS News: 12/03/2018 – TILLYS INC – 4TH QUARTER EPS OF $0.23, INCLUDING TAX REFORM CHARGE OF $0.01; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 12/03/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 1c-EPS 3c; 08/05/2018 – Baker Tilly Client Creighton University Wins Prestigious Oracle HCM Cloud Rubies Award; 30/05/2018 – TILLY’S SEES 2Q EPS 24C TO 28C, EST. 12C; 26/03/2018 – TILLYS Announces Its 2018 Hillbilly-Themed Golf Tournament Benefiting Tilly’s Life Center; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s 1Q EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tilly’s Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TLYS); 12/03/2018 Tilly’s 4Q EPS 23c; 30/05/2018 – Tilly’s Sees 2Q EPS 24c-EPS 28c

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 17,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 318,872 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.41 million, up from 301,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $109.83. About 368,266 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 17/05/2018 – Lear Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Lear on March 20 for “High voltage pre-charge system” (Michigan Inventor); 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP SEES FULL YEAR 2018 PRETAX OPERATIONAL RESTRUCTURING COSTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE $70 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Lear Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LEA); 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 14/03/2018 Levi Strauss & Co. Licenses Additional Patents from RevoLaze LLC; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: NHK SEATING OF AMERICA, INC. v. LEAR CORPORATION [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1888 – 2018-04-06

Since June 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,968 activity.

Rk Capital Management Llc, which manages about $857.26 million and $323.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 50,788 shares to 365,471 shares, valued at $14.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mix Telematics Ltd (NYSE:MIXT) by 95,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,090 shares, and cut its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 230,850 shares to 654,460 shares, valued at $96.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 362,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO).

