Impala Asset Management Upped Its Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Position by $9.39 Million; Travelers Companies (TRV) Shares Rose While Td Asset Management Has Upped by $446,757 Its Stake

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Assocs Ltd stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 43,351 were accumulated by Hightower Advsr Ltd Co. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 329,855 shares. 1.29M were reported by Capital. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 132,210 shares. One Trading Lp has 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 19,316 shares. S Squared Techs Lc reported 11.77% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Icm Asset Mgmt Incorporated Wa has invested 3.88% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Bb&T Ltd Liability Com reported 16,204 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 19,271 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 485 shares or 0% of the stock. Rmb Mngmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Capital World Invsts invested in 0% or 1.16 million shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company accumulated 15,590 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 164,812 shares to 29,188 shares, valued at $3.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 167,217 shares, and cut its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK).

Td Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.26 billion and $65.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 109,152 shares to 618,447 shares, valued at $49.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 498,042 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,224 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).