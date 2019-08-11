Impala Asset Management Upped Its Harley Davidson (HOG) Stake by $10.28 Million; Dte Energy Co Ce (DTE) Stake Lifted by Hexavest Inc

Hexavest Inc increased its stake in Dte Energy Co Ce (DTE) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc bought 34,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The hedge fund held 564,093 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.37M, up from 529,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Dte Energy Co Ce for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $129.37. About 771,143 shares traded. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects Would Drive Investment of More Than $1.7B in Michigan; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms DTE and Subs; Outlook Remains Negative; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy Proposes $1.7 Billion Plan To Double Renewable Energy Capacity In Michigan — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q EPS $2.00; 03/05/2018 – DTE Energy Declares Dividend of 88.25c; 25/04/2018 – DTE Energy 1Q Net $361M; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Outlook Of Dte Gas To Negative; 27/04/2018 – DTE: BREAKING: In a 3-0 vote, the Michigan Public Service Commission has approved an order granting DTE permission to build its controversial $1B natural gas plant in St. Clair County. – ! $DTE; 30/03/2018 – DTE Energy: Projects in Michigan Scheduled to Be Completed by 2022

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 85.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 293,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 636,153 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.69M, up from 342,523 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $33.84. About 977,574 shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 15/03/2018 – EagleRider Alliance With Harley-Davidson Reaches Major Milestone; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC – QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – ARTC Wins Harley Davidson’s Accreditation for 1st Overseas Testing Labs; 16/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDON HOG.N SAYS PUNITIVE, RETALIATORY TARIFF ON ITS MOTORCYCLES IN ANY MARKET WOULD HAVE ‘SIGNIFICANT IMPACT’ ON SALES; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Rev $1.36B; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson: Accelerating Strategy for Growth; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOG 1Q EPS $1.03, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. $1.11; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29 billion and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold N by 146,768 shares to 165,002 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Ab (EWH) by 56,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Royal Bank Cda Co (NYSE:RY).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $1.06 million activity. 2,000 shares were bought by SHAW RUTH G, worth $248,540 on Tuesday, May 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold DTE shares while 127 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 125.35 million shares or 1.79% less from 127.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William And Il accumulated 0.01% or 11,240 shares. Eqis Mgmt holds 0.03% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) or 3,048 shares. 140 were accumulated by Daiwa Sb Investments. The Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.07% in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 4,805 shares. Clarkston Cap Prtnrs Limited Co reported 5,256 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cornerstone Advisors accumulated 8,000 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc owns 31,185 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 783,454 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 7,128 shares in its portfolio. Hexavest invested in 564,093 shares. Prudential Plc reported 11,269 shares. 26,298 were reported by Voloridge Mgmt. Hightower Advisors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE). Tci Wealth Advsr Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 1,440 shares.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65M shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.