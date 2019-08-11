Impala Asset Management Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Position By $18.29 Million; TFS Financial (TFSL) Has 1.15 Sentiment

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 45 hedge funds started new or increased equity positions, while 39 sold and decreased their equity positions in TFS Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 84.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 164,812 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 29,188 shares with $3.26M value, down from 194,000 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $99.40B valuation. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $115.75. About 2.03M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 20/03/2018 – UPS Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform By Adding Houzz And Pricefalls Marketplace; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 14/03/2018 – Electric Vehicles Enter a New Frontier With UPS Delivery Trucks; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UPS Weighs Strategy to Deliver Bulky Goods to Boost Growth; 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO:WORLDWIDE EXPORTS TO GROW MORE THAN 4.5% THIS YEAR

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 EPS, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.05 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual EPS reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M Secs has invested 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pacific Glob Inv Management Co has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Lvw Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,199 shares. River Road Asset invested in 1.02% or 408,347 shares. 39,600 are owned by Papp L Roy And. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Palisade Asset Ltd Liability holds 16,357 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc owns 373,944 shares. Psagot House Limited accumulated 0.01% or 1,080 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 49,395 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marco Mgmt Lc has invested 2.33% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Paloma Prtn Mngmt Co stated it has 6,745 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 6,926 shares. Argyle Capital Mngmt reported 1.63% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 95,945 shares to 180,386 valued at $21.28 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Warrior Met Coal Inc stake by 394,404 shares and now owns 1.47M shares. Direxion Shs Etf Tr was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731. Peretz Richard N. sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01 million.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold” on Friday, March 22. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $125 target. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.82. About 166,534 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has risen 11.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.69% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL CFO HUFFMAN TO RETIRE EFFECTIVE SEPT. 30, 2018; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINANCIAL 2Q EPS 8C, EST. 9C (2 EST.); 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial Quarterly Earnings Reflect Surging Housing Market; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 04/04/2018 – Marc A. Stefanski to Be Recognized for Leadership in Fair Housing in Banking and Commerce at National Civil Rights Summit; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net Interest income $71.7 Million; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $4.99 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 63.64 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.