Impala Asset Management Trimmed Its Position in B2gold (BTG) as Valuation Rose; Deere & Co Com (DE) Position Lifted by Baystate Wealth Management Llc

Baystate Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 1615.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baystate Wealth Management Llc bought 3,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 4,117 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $681,000, up from 240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baystate Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $155.37. About 1.69M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – DEERE’S WORLDWIDE SALES OF AGRICULTURE AND TURF EQUIPMENT ARE FORECAST TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 14 PERCENT FOR FISCAL-YEAR 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET SALES AND REVENUES ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 26 PERCENT FOR FISCAL 2018; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY SALES INCREASED 84 PERCENT FOR THE QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Construction, Forestry Equipment Sales Up About 83%; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SEES EQUIPMENT OPERATIONS’ PENSION/OPEB CONTRIBUTIONS FOR FISCAL 2018 ABOUT $1,100 MLN, UP FROM ABOUT $140 MLN PREVIOUSLY FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS; 30/05/2018 – DEERE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 69C/SHR FROM 60C, EST. 67C

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (BTG) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 249,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.55% . The hedge fund held 8.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.79M, down from 8.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in B2gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.42. About 6.81M shares traded or 5.51% up from the average. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEMKT:BTG) has risen 28.74% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD RESPONDS TO NEWS ON NEW MALI MINING CODE; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 18/04/2018 – B2GOLD REPORTS POSITIVE EXPLORATION DRILL RESULTS FROM FEKOLA; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 15/03/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 11/04/2018 – B2GOLD CORP BTO.TO – QUARTERLY CONSOLIDATED GOLD REVENUE OF $344.3 MLN, INCREASE OF 135%

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What We Think Of Deere & Companyâ€™s (NYSE:DE) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pioneer Energy de-listed by NYSE, to start trading on OTCQX – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deere EPS misses by $0.13, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Announces Pricing of Public Offering with NYSE listing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “DuPont de Nemours Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings, Raises Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Tower Bridge Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Ent Fincl Ser reported 0.1% stake. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Brown Advisory Inc owns 55,156 shares. The North Dakota-based Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Cipher Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Moors And Cabot Incorporated owns 10,546 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0.12% or 3.73 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 25,606 shares. Parametric Portfolio holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 1.07 million shares. Voya Investment Lc stated it has 590,991 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs has invested 0.19% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). 12,917 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Llp. Westchester Capital Mngmt holds 82 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 1.14M shares to 1.32M shares, valued at $66.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 293,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,153 shares, and has risen its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.