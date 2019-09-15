Impala Asset Management Stake in Harley Davidson (HOG) Boosted as Market Value Declined; As Rosetta Stone (RST) Share Price Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Lowered by $349,800 Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc sold 15,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.38% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, down from 82,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Rosetta Stone Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.48 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $19.37. About 187,903 shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) has risen 54.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.82% the S&P500. Some Historical RST News: 14/05/2018 – Roumell Adds TICC Capital, Exits Rosetta Stone: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Rosetta Stone Continues Leadership in Language Learning Policy with New Appointment of Dr. Lisa A. Frumkes to JNCL-NCLIS Board; 12/03/2018 – Consistent Use of Lexia Reading Core5 Leads to Surge in Charter Schools USA Elementary Students Literacy Gains; 19/04/2018 – RST US: Utah State Board of Education Approves Lexia Reading C; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) by 26521.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 636,519 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The hedge fund held 638,919 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.89 million, up from 2,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Harley Davidson Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 1.94M shares traded or 7.66% up from the average. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MLN TO $200 MLN,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MLN THROUGH 2019; 06/03/2018 – U.S. clothing, cosmetics on possible EU retaliation list; 10/05/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC HOG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37/SHR; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – EXPECT FIRST HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE DOWN 11% TO 14%, EXPECT BACK HALF SHIPMENTS TO BE UP ROUGHLY 12% – CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – RPT-Trump steel tariffs may leave these U.S. steelworkers jobless; 16/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 Take up stalled self-driving car bill, automakers urge US Senate

Analysts await Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Rosetta Stone Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 133.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.71, from 2.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold RST shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 5.14% more from 18.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Lc has 1.78 million shares. Ellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 13,600 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw And Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 93,690 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). 94,183 were accumulated by Eam Invsts Lc. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability has 26,237 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 0.05% or 33,741 shares. Synovus Corporation invested in 6 shares. Moreover, Oberweis Asset has 0.28% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Amer Century Cos Incorporated reported 131,578 shares stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 3.88 million shares. 494,781 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership. Voya Inv Management has invested 0% in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST). Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) for 148,027 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Company reported 74,391 shares stake.

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc. Adr by 9,270 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $2.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Argenx Se Sponsored Adr by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 322,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Graphic Packaging Hldg. Co. (NYSE:GPK).

More notable recent Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Massachusetts’ Early Literacy Expert Panel Recommends Lexia RAPID Assessment for Use with Students Ages Five and Up – GlobeNewswire” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rosetta Stone Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Rosetta Stone to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 20, 2019. More interesting news about Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Lexia PowerUp Literacy Named a ‘Cool Tool’ Finalist in 2019 EdTech Digest Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Rosetta Stone Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 36,655 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp has 33,994 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Boyar Asset Management stated it has 6,955 shares. Tru Of Vermont holds 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 1,750 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of owns 41,787 shares. New York-based National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.14% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). South Dakota Invest Council reported 275,484 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 24,037 shares. Synovus Finance holds 0% or 148 shares in its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 9,008 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Limited reported 35,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company holds 578 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). America First Investment Advsrs Llc invested in 470 shares.