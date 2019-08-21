Impala Asset Management Stake in Caterpillar Del (CAT) Has Cut by $16.49 Million as Share Value Declined; Boston Family Office Increases Holding in Visa Class A (V)

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (CAT) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 122,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.38 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $116.67. About 2.34 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 08/05/2018 – CAT: CONTINUE TO SEE STRENGTH IN RESOURCE INDUSTRIES END MARKET; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – U.S. March Caterpillar Dealer Reported Engine Sales (Table); 24/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 550 points after opening higher – Caterpillar leads the rollover; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 16/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR CAT.N SAYS FACILITIES RESTRUCTURING TO AFFECT APPROXIMATELY 880 POSITIONS; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts 2018 Profit View on Growing Demand for Products, Services; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018

Boston Family Office Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc Class A (V) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Family Office Llc bought 11,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 106,957 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, up from 95,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Family Office Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $179.24. About 3.79 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 05/03/2018 U.S. top court turns away dispute involving Iran’s Bank Melli; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: 60-day Notice of Proposed Information Collection: Application for Immigrant Visa and Alien Registration; 06/03/2018 – US News: Exclusive: Visa Waivers Rarely Granted Under Trump’s Latest U.S. Travel Ban – Letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA – HAVE APPLICATION IN TO BECOME INTERNATIONAL PAYMENT PROVIDER IN CHINA; HOPING CHINESE GOVT LOOK FAVOURABLY UPON APPLICATION – CONF CALL; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 16/05/2018 – Remarks by Commissioner Avramopoulos on managing migration and on upgrading the EU Visa Information System; 25/04/2018 – VISA 2Q EPS $1.11; 09/05/2018 – PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC – IN ADDITION, VISA AND PAYPAL HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND PARTICIPATION IN VISA DIGITAL ENABLEMENT PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.14% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Moreover, Cheviot Value Limited Liability has 0.2% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ingalls & Snyder Limited Com reported 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Essex Invest Management Communication Ltd Company owns 127 shares. Temasek Hldg (Private) accumulated 4.30 million shares or 4.65% of the stock. Cleararc Cap invested in 1.24% or 42,480 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt Corp holds 0.4% or 272,200 shares. Glenview Bankshares Trust Dept reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 1.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1.07 million shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 8.84M shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 91,226 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0.92% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Management has invested 0.03% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 4,770 are held by Argent Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa adds new capabilities to fight payment fraud – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa’s Earnings: Green Light For Further Stock Appreciation – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa: The Marathon Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Boston Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.02 billion and $925.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Tech Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6,326 shares to 67,794 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,564 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 10.09 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Caterpillar reports retail sales for July – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analyst Discusses Caterpillar’s Earnings Miss – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Caterpillar tagged with Sell equivalent at Stephens – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Buy Caterpillar For The Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama invested in 0.31% or 473,960 shares. Cordasco Ntwk, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,530 shares. Wealthquest has 0.08% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cullinan Assocs Inc holds 0.03% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advsr reported 2,067 shares. Azimuth Capital Management Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Minneapolis Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 195,394 shares or 3.68% of its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 6,456 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Fiduciary holds 0.2% or 54,108 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Co Limited Co has invested 0.13% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Wesbanco Commercial Bank has 0.14% invested in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Llc has 7,855 shares. Hayek Kallen Mgmt holds 0.4% or 4,540 shares in its portfolio. Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.32% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Bb&T Corp holds 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 48,145 shares.