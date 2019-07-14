Impala Asset Management Raised By $10.28 Million Its Fluor New (FLR) Stake; BB&T (BBT) Had 2 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering BB\u0026T (NYSE:BBT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. BB\u0026T had 18 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, February 8. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of BBT in report on Friday, January 25 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) on Monday, February 11 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) earned “Hold” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. See BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $55.0000 New Target: $53.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: $51.5000 New Target: $50.5000 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $56 New Target: $53 Maintain

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $56 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Odeon Rating: Buy Initiate

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Fluor Corp New (FLR) stake by 108.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 285,564 shares as Fluor Corp New (FLR)’s stock declined 17.77%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 548,404 shares with $20.18M value, up from 262,840 last quarter. Fluor Corp New now has $4.60B valuation. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 871,961 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 36.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 13/03/2018 – HEPACO Names Ken Smith as Chief Executive Officer; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR 1Q REV. $4.82B, EST. $4.70B; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 19/04/2018 – Fluor’s Top-Valued Work Spans Ethylene, LNG Production and NGCC Plants, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert

Among 5 analysts covering Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Fluor Corp had 11 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by UBS. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by DA Davidson. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, May 7. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $49 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Star Bulk Carriers Corp stake by 195,676 shares to 3.63M valued at $23.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 249,760 shares and now owns 197,680 shares. Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) was reduced too.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. Shares for $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity. Shares for $501,786 were bought by HERNANDEZ CARLOS M.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding firm that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company has market cap of $38.64 billion. It operates in six divisions: Community Banking, Residential Mortgage Banking, Dealer Financial Services, Specialized Lending, Insurance Services, and Financial Services. It has a 12.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $198,546.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $198,546 activity. 3,890 shares were bought by Graney Patrick C III, worth $198,546.