Impala Asset Management Position In Unifi (UFI) Was Boosted; As Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Curbstone Financial Management Has Boosted Holding by $344,320

Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil (Xom) (XOM) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought 4,304 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 71,302 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 66,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil (Xom) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $291.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $71.38. About 5.97M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – RPT-INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Takes Off — Finally — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 13/03/2018 – Josh Dawsey: Source just texted me: “Imagine running Exxon-Mobil for decades and being a titan of the world and then being; 07/04/2018 – SABIC SEES GROWTH FROM JVS WITH EXXON, ARAMCO, SHENHUA; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Downstream Entries Into New Markets Such as Mexico, Indonesia

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 69,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57M, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $377.31 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $20.48. About 68,426 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 2c; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – UNIFI HOLDER VALUEACT TO HAVE MORE DISCUSSIONS WITH MANAGEMENT; 27/03/2018 Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $167.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 164,812 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,188 shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $841,833 activity. $69,205 worth of Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) was bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Curbstone Financial Management Corp, which manages about $227.87M and $367.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate Corp Bon (VCIT) by 30,670 shares to 134,472 shares, valued at $11.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard St Corp Bond Etf (Vcs (VCSH) by 25,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 313,088 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Amzn) (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.