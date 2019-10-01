Impala Asset Management Position In Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Was Boosted; Transocean LTD (RIG) Holder Masters Capital Management Increased Position

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 22,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.86M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $178.42M, up from 2.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $51.31. About 1.37 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 09/04/2018 – Anja Young Lee: Rio Tinto will be among the biggest winners from the U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian aluminum giant United; 10/04/2018 – CRU/CESCO-Rio Tinto’s copper chief sees supplies running short by 2020s; 30/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to Almost Double Autonomous Drill Fleet at Australia Iron Ore Mines; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Could Revise 2018 Aluminum Guidance on U.S. Sanctions; 08/03/2018 – Puma Exploration Signs Red Brook Property Agreement With Rio Tinto Exploration Canada; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Remarks Follow Bloomberg Report of US$3.5B Deal for Rio Grasberg Interest; 27/03/2018 – SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO, EX-CEO ALBANESE, EX-CFO ELLIOTT; 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Backs Pilbara 2018 Shipments Guidance of 330M-340M Tons of Iron Ore; 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto negotiates Grasberg copper exit

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (RIG) by 75.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.30M shares as the company’s stock declined 20.42% . The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.37M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Transocean Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $4.28. About 16.13M shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 54.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.56% the S&P500. Some Historical RIG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN PAY $500M; 18/04/2018 – Transocean Ltd. Provides Quarterly Fleet Status Report; 18/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN LTD – AS OF APRIL 18, CONTRACT BACKLOG IS $12.5 BLN; 30/04/2018 – TRANSOCEAN 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 48C, EST. LOSS/SHR 37C; 09/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN BUYS INTEREST IN HARSH ENVIRONMENT NEWBUILD; 01/05/2018 – TRANSOCEAN SEES DOUBLING OF OFFSHORE PROJECT SANCTIONING IN ’19; 21/03/2018 – SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD ENDS IN TRANSOCEAN’S COMPULSORY ACQUISITION OF; 30/04/2018 – Transocean 1Q Rev $664M; 01/05/2018 – Transocean Eschewing Once-Cherished Multiyear Rig Contracts; 08/03/2018 TRANSOCEAN GETS APPROVAL OF SUPPLEMENTAL PROSPECTUS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 47 investors sold RIG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 399.43 million shares or 2.17% more from 390.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tci Wealth Advisors Incorporated invested in 22 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 1.40 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Capital Partners (Us) Limited Partnership holds 1.07M shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Shine Investment Advisory Svcs stated it has 771 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 23,005 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 586,716 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Research Advsr has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Stifel Fincl invested 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). The California-based Tensile Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 2.55% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Diversified Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.2% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 51,300 are owned by Wellington Shields & Ltd Com. Oppenheimer & holds 0.01% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) or 76,766 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Ltd Com has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Inv Counsel has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61M and $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (NYSE:SAN) by 927,650 shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $22.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

