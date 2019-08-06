Impala Asset Management Position in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Lowered as Shares Declined; As Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Stock Price Declined, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Lifted Holding

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.83. About 754,393 shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – CRUIKSHANK SAYS BNY MELLON CONTINUES TO TAKE LONG-TERM VIEW; 05/03/2018 – 63LH: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 05/04/2018 – SWIBER HOLDINGS LTD – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, SINGAPORE, NOTIFIED CO THAT SERIES 001 TRUST CERTIFICATES ARE IMMEDIATELY PAYABLE; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP – “STRONG EQUITY MARKETS AND HIGHER INTEREST RATES WERE IMPORTANT DRIVERS” IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – BNY Mellon’s Scharf plays it pragmatic at debut investor day; 13/03/2018 – LRE: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 10/04/2018 – 42WS: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BK)

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11M, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 898,360 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 23/05/2018 – Rio Tinto in talks on Grasberg rights sale; 10/05/2018 – ALCOA, RIO TINTO: APPLE PROVIDING INVESTMENT OF C$13M; 29/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces retirement of CEO; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto calls U.S. SEC fraud charges ‘plainly wrong’; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO – ENTERS INTO BINDING AGREEMENT WITH GLENCORE FOR SALE OF ITS ENTIRE INTERESTS IN HAIL CREEK COAL MINE AND VALERIA COAL DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – RIO TINTO CEO SAYS AMRUN PROJECT IN QUEENSLAND IS WELL ON TRACK AND EXPECTING FIRST SHIPMENTS BEFORE END OF YEAR, AHEAD OF SCHEDULE; 20/03/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – DEAL FOR $1.7 BLN; 22/05/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD RIO.AX – RIO TINTO CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 07/05/2018 – Freeport Indonesia to remain Grasberg mine operator as deal gets “closer” -lnalum; 18/04/2018 – Prices for aluminium raw material alumina surge after Rio Tinto force majeure

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Llc invested 0.01% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Wetherby Asset Management stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ubs Asset Management Americas stated it has 3.81M shares. The New York-based Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated accumulated 3.84M shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp holds 57,595 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.05% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.16% or 75,860 shares. St James Investment Lc, a Texas-based fund reported 637,337 shares. Marathon Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 11,040 shares in its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 0.73% or 80,038 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability accumulated 14,522 shares. Tompkins Fincl Corporation invested 0% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Ballentine Ptnrs Limited Com invested in 0.03% or 13,068 shares. 293,333 were accumulated by Fjarde Ap.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 626,233 shares to 1.59M shares, valued at $24.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 44,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR).