Impala Asset Management Lifted Its United Rentals (URI) Holding; 12 Analysts Are Bullish Visa Inc. (V) Last Week

Impala Asset Management Llc increased United Rentals Inc (URI) stake by 359.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 182,503 shares as United Rentals Inc (URI)’s stock declined 8.72%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 233,254 shares with $30.94 million value, up from 50,751 last quarter. United Rentals Inc now has $9.61B valuation. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $124.55. About 994,693 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 24/05/2018 – United Rentals and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Continue Support for Veterans Through SoldierStrong and Turns for Troops; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 29/05/2018 – STRATA SKIN SCIENCES INC – FOLLOWING CLOSING OF FINANCING, URI GEIGER WILL BE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF STRATA BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 08/03/2018 – Matthew Flannery Appointed President of United Rentals; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks

Among 13 analysts covering Visa Inc (NYSE:V), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Visa Inc has $21000 highest and $17000 lowest target. $193.23’s average target is 10.97% above currents $174.13 stock price. Visa Inc had 20 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. UBS maintained Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) rating on Thursday, August 1. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $18700 target. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 10 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, September 9 with “Buy”. The rating was reinitiated by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy”. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 2 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $175 target in Monday, March 25 report. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. See Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) latest ratings:

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $390.11 billion. The firm facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It has a 33.43 P/E ratio. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $174.13. About 5.08M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 09/05/2018 – VISA & PAYPAL EXTEND PARTNERSHIP IN CANADA; 16/03/2018 – No. 1 H-1B Visa Sponsor Tries to Bury Anti-White Bias Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – Politicus USA: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban: data; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE TTSERVICES AWARDED CONTRACT TO PROVIDE CANADIAN VISA APPLICATION CENTRE SERVICES IN 21 COUNTRIES ACROSS THE AMERICAS; 17/04/2018 – Zlatan lbrahimović Joins Visa Ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Alfred Kelly to Meet With Female Executives Thursday to Discuss Concerns; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 09/04/2018 – VFS Global Expands Finland Visa Services Network to Hong Kong; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold Visa Inc. shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 368,783 were reported by Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr. Mcf Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cwm Lc owns 0.21% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 71,507 shares. Icon Advisers has 122,810 shares for 2% of their portfolio. 20 were reported by Proffitt And Goodson Inc. Twin Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 33,113 shares. Northern holds 0.86% or 20.99M shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas Incorporated holds 227,700 shares or 3% of its portfolio. First Savings Bank invested in 1.51% or 57,073 shares. Invest Mngmt Of Virginia Limited, Virginia-based fund reported 24,030 shares. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,464 shares. Wellington Shields And Ltd owns 4,746 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company reported 1,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Btg Pactual Glob Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.83% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 19,109 shares.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity. 1,000 shares valued at $171,130 were bought by MORRISON DENISE M on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 29,594 were reported by Hellman Jordan Ma. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 15,555 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 49,500 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds Lc. Ftb Advsr Incorporated, a Tennessee-based fund reported 232 shares. Oakworth owns 100 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.09% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.09% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 51,609 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Lsv Asset Mngmt holds 356,439 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Amer Assets Mngmt Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Smithfield Trust stated it has 0.01% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Cibc World Mkts has 19,383 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has 142,925 shares. Gulf International Bancshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.04% or 19,089 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 1.04 million shares.

