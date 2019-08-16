Impala Asset Management Lifted Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; 5 Bullish Analysts Covering Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Among 6 analysts covering Merck & Company (NYSE:MRK), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Merck & Company has $96 highest and $83 lowest target. $90.29’s average target is 6.45% above currents $84.82 stock price. Merck & Company had 18 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by UBS. Bank of America maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Hold” rating and $83 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of MRK in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Thursday, February 21. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $95 target. See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) latest ratings:

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 20.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 44,581 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 263,006 shares with $50.47M value, up from 218,425 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $223.78B valuation. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $203.38. About 1.65M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon:; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 22/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot posts rare sales miss as delayed spring hits demand; 30/05/2018 – Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 02/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT REPORTS NOMINATION OF LINNARTZ FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Commits $50 Million to Skilled Trades Training; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Merck & Co., Inc. provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $217.16 billion. It operates in four divisions: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances divisions. It has a 23.78 P/E ratio. The firm offers therapeutic agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal and intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

The stock increased 1.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 3.38M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 16/05/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 15/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals Presents Clinical Data Demonstrating Combinability of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab) in Patients with; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of ImmunoPulse® IL-12 and KE; 27/03/2018 – Uptake of Merck KGaA’s Mavenclad in the European Multiple Sclerosis Market Currently Stalled Due to Restrictive Guidelines and Pending Additional Country-Level Approvals; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First-Line Therapy in Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC Patients Expressing PD-L1 in at Least 1 Percent of Tumor…; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold Merck & Co., Inc. shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Capital holds 0.24% or 5,011 shares. Kings Point Capital Management reported 4,904 shares. 89,261 were reported by Augustine Asset Mngmt. Fruth Invest Mngmt has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). First Utd Bancorporation Tru stated it has 0.14% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Fincl Counselors Inc invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Arvest Bancorporation Tru Division holds 2,529 shares. M&R Capital Mngmt stated it has 36,809 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Orleans Cap Management Corporation La stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Investment Mngmt stated it has 17,914 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives reported 55,236 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability reported 4,680 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Incorporated has 0.31% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has invested 0.76% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Lipe And Dalton stated it has 3,252 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $23000 highest and $194 lowest target. $208.10’s average target is 2.32% above currents $203.38 stock price. Home Depot had 23 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 27. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, August 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, April 1. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, February 26.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) stake by 249,570 shares to 8.50M valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 249,760 shares and now owns 197,680 shares. Star Bulk Carriers Corp was reduced too.

