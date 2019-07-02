Impala Asset Management Increases Position in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS); Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Cohen Lawrence B Upped Its Position by $1.14 Million as Shares Rose

Cohen Lawrence B increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 82.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Lawrence B bought 639 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,413 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Lawrence B who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.36B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $28.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1922.19. About 3.20 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Pom Klementieff Receives An IMDb STARmeter Award on the Set of “The IMDb Show”; 03/04/2018 – Trump attacks spur Amazon […]; 01/05/2018 – World-Renowned Economist, Professor Jerry Hausman, Joins Teikametrics as a Scientific Advisor to Democratize Retail for Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 23/04/2018 – Larry Robbins says although Amazon will likely try to enter the market, the odds are stacked against the company; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 19/04/2018 – Now Anyone Can Create Their Own Personalized Alexa Skill in Just Minutes; 23/03/2018 – The Dangerous Book for Boys, Amazon Prime – `wistful and charming comedy’; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 64.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 626,233 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.90M, up from 966,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 1.14 million shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 78.85% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 74.42% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 16/03/2018 – Wondering in what distorted world we live in that $KTOS gets the highest valuation in the aerospace and defense industry for having the weakest business and financial profile thank you #centralbanks; 19/03/2018 – More details from $KTOS management on Fulton, his role at the company, and impact on its financial statements is necessary; 10/05/2018 – Kratos Sees 2Q Rev $140M-$150M; 23/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS – RECENTLY GOT NUMBER OF SPACE AND SATELLITE COMMUNICATIONS CONTRACT AWARDS TOTALING ABOUT $55 MLN; 10/05/2018 – Kratos’ First Quarter 2018 and Prior Year Financial Results Reflect Public Safety and Security Business as a Discontinued Operation Pending Expected Second Quarter Divestiture; 18/04/2018 – Kratos Advances to Gremlins Phase lll; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS SEES FY REV. $640M TO $650M, EST. $646.1M; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ANNOUNCES OVERHAUL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORT POLICY AIMED AT EXPANDING SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 16/03/2018 – Cause and effect? We would love to know if $KTOS booked illicit revenues from this undisclosed indictment of a director Fulton

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 25,007 were accumulated by Art Advisors Limited Liability Co. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Ancora Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 18,805 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 12,478 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. First Manhattan holds 0% or 3,200 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.08M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 175,049 shares. Grp holds 56,182 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd has 0.04% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 46,900 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) or 14,400 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). B Riley Wealth Management Incorporated reported 24,935 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Cohen Lawrence B, which manages about $142.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,279 shares to 19,456 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,176 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).