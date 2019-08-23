Impala Asset Management Increases Position in Home Depot (HD); Hanseatic Management Services Lowered Hess (HES) Holding by $692,011; Stock Value Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 44,581 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 263,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47 million, up from 218,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $221.02. About 4.45 million shares traded or 10.87% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot Hiring at Primary Technology Centers in Atlanta, Austin, Dallas; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT 1Q EARNINGS CALL HAS BEGUN; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 25/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Dallas mayor says a police officer has died a day after being shot at a Home Depot store; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT

Hanseatic Management Services Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 93.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc sold 11,729 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 851 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51,000, down from 12,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $63.95. About 1.31M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 25/04/2018 – E&P: Hess’ Biggs: Bakken Key To US Production Growth; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 05/03/2018 – HESS SAYS COST OF DEVELOPING GUYANA DISCOVERY $7-9 PER BARREL; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss $106M; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc, which manages about $222.00 million and $95.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,838 shares to 11,918 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

