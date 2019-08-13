Impala Asset Management Increases Position in Hess (HES); Consonance Capital Management LP Has Lowered Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Consonance Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT) by 39.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consonance Capital Management Lp sold 2.46M shares as the company’s stock declined 8.68% . The hedge fund held 3.75 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.00M, down from 6.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consonance Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corcept Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.10% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.94. About 841,014 shares traded or 28.45% up from the average. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) has declined 12.17% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CORT News: 15/05/2018 – Corcept Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – FILED A LAWSUIT AGAINST TEVA FOR “INFRINGEMENT OF CORCEPT PATENTS” COVERING USE OF KORLYM(MIFEPRISTONE) 300 MG TABLETS; 15/03/2018 – Corcept Therapeutics Files Lawsuit Against Teva Pharmaceuticals for Infringement of Korlym Patents; 14/03/2018 Corcept Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMED 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $275 – 300 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CORT); 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS FILES SUIT VS TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS; 09/05/2018 – Corcept Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 21 Days; 08/05/2018 – CORCEPT THERAPEUTICS INC CORT.O FY2018 REV VIEW $290.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – CORCEPT SUIT ALLEGES INFRINGEMENT OF KORLYM PATENTS

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 557,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The hedge fund held 2.34 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.96M, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $60.81. About 2.31 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp. Posts Narrowed First-Quarter Loss; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 05/03/2018 – SHALE, DEEPWATWER WON’T BE ENOUGHT TO MEET FUTURE DEMAND: HESS; 08/03/2018 – ELLIOTT MGMT SUPPORTS CHANGES AT HESS; 09/04/2018 – Hess Schedules Earnings Release Conference Call; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – Hess posts smaller quarterly loss as oil prices rise, costs fall; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Loss/Shr 38c; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) by 136,095 shares to 167,217 shares, valued at $22.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Meyers Kevin Omar. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. The insider Checki Terrence J. bought 442 shares worth $25,079. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider CHASE RODNEY F bought $25,079. Quigley James H. bought $25,079 worth of stock or 442 shares. $25,079 worth of stock was bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR on Wednesday, March 6.

Consonance Capital Management Lp, which manages about $513.80 million and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 8.47M shares to 17.88 million shares, valued at $91.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 348,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.16M shares, and has risen its stake in Uniqure Nv (NASDAQ:QURE).