Impala Asset Management Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Ghp Investment Advisors Increased Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Stake by $404,364 as Share Price Rose

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 113.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 95,945 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 180,386 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.28 million, up from 84,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.84. About 21.10M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 28/03/2018 – Diversitylnc Announces its First-Ever lnductees into the Diversitylnc Top 50 Hall of Fame; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 05/04/2018 – Outreach Hires Microsoft’s Pavel Dmitriev To Head Machine Learning Team; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft Installed Base in Construction Companies; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 15/03/2018 – FINALCAD Launches New App for Windows 10 to Support the Evolution of Microsoft lnstalled Base in Construction Companies; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 18/04/2018 – Integrated Electronic Payment Processing, Management and Supplier Onboarding for Microsoft Dynamics GP Clients now offered thro; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.44% . The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 37,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 496,270 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 16.43% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH); 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $316.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Star Bulk Carriers Corp by 195,676 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.63M shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 2.99 million shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt holds 5.58% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 78,149 shares. Hodges has 48,473 shares. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 2.10 million shares or 2.11% of all its holdings. Smithfield accumulated 70,367 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Somerset stated it has 5.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 2.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt LP reported 1.13M shares stake. Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 42,406 shares. Penbrook Ltd Com accumulated 45,215 shares. Augustine Asset Management holds 93,412 shares or 7.31% of its portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested in 13,075 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 9,746 shares stake. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Co invested in 82,631 shares. 1.45 million were accumulated by Smith Asset Management Grp Inc Lp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Cap Limited Company (Trc) holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Mutual Of America Ltd Liability Company reported 58,778 shares. Fort Lp stated it has 960 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 372,747 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset invested 0% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). 35,341 were accumulated by Cap Fund Mngmt. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has 35,110 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 15,795 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp has 82,605 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 17,068 shares. 787,682 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. Sib Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 228,748 shares.

