Impala Asset Management Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Terex (TEX) Covered By 1 Bulls

Among 7 analysts covering Terex (NYSE:TEX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Terex has $39 highest and $3100 lowest target. $36.29’s average target is 43.67% above currents $25.26 stock price. Terex had 9 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Friday, May 31 report. On Wednesday, February 27 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird has “Hold” rating and $39 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, February 28. Credit Suisse maintained Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, March 7 with “Hold”. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 113.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 95,945 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 180,386 shares with $21.28 million value, up from 84,441 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $136.78. About 5.27 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 02/05/2018 – Oath also uses certain cloud services from Google and Microsoft; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate AI in the Enterprise; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q MORE PERSONAL COMPUTING REV. $10.3B-$10.6B; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.86% above currents $136.78 stock price. Microsoft had 28 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $15500 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Citigroup. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Raymond James. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 25, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, April 25.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (NYSE:SWK) stake by 136,095 shares to 167,217 valued at $22.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Direxion Shs Etf Tr stake by 249,760 shares and now owns 197,680 shares. Star Bulk Carriers Corp was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.7 in 2018Q4.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.80 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 132.95 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 96,594 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q Net $50.3M; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 30/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Terex 1Q EPS 62c; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE

Since March 7, 2019, it had 18 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $78.30 million activity. SHEEHAN JOHN D bought $13,064 worth of stock or 545 shares. 10 shares were bought by BARR KEVIN A, worth $237 on Friday, August 16. $2,305 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares were bought by HENRY BRIAN J. Another trade for 1.10M shares valued at $34.69M was made by Marcato Capital Management LP on Friday, March 29.

