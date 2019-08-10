Impala Asset Management Increased Its Holding in Fluor New (FLR) as Shares Declined; Jet Capital Investors LP Upped Its Stake in Pg&E (PCG) by $27.57 Million

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 108.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 285,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.96% . The hedge fund held 548,404 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.18 million, up from 262,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 2.57M shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 35.89% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Loss/Shr 13c; 27/03/2018 – Fluor Awarded Front-End Engineering and Design and Project Management Consultancy Contract for Phosphoric Acid Production; 03/05/2018 – Fluor 1Q Rev $4.82B; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fluor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLR); 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 14/03/2018 – DOE-EM: Engineers Of Tomorrow Participate in Fluor Idaho Engineering Day; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 24/04/2018 – Kespry Earns Recognition as a John Deere Supplier Innovation Award Winner; 02/05/2018 – Fluor Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 5.81M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – Trio of Baby Falcons Banded at PG&E’s Headquarters; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SAYS NOT PROVIDING EPS GUIDANCE ON N. CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corp.’s First Quarter Comes Up Short — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Fire-Related Issues Include Utility Practices as Part of ‘Full Range of Solutions; 03/05/2018 – PG&E HALFWAY THROUGH BUTTE FIRE CLAIM SETTLEMENTS

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 1.01 million shares to 13.65 million shares, valued at $316.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 391,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLR shares while 111 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 118.49 million shares or 1.32% more from 116.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 363,303 shares. Moreover, Hl Fincl Services Limited Liability has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 7,435 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Inc invested in 0% or 11,506 shares. 353,893 are held by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Co. Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Legal & General Group Public Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 904,228 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.09% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Raymond James Services reported 0% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 0.01% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). First Hawaiian State Bank holds 0% or 1,538 shares. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 36,814 shares. Boston Partners reported 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Cibc World Markets Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Bank Of The West reported 9,300 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $501,786 activity.

