Impala Asset Management Increased Its Brunswick (BC) Position; DNP Select Income Fund (DNP)’s Sentiment Is 1.62

DNP Select Income Fund Inc (DNP) investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.13, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 55 hedge funds started new and increased equity positions, while 34 decreased and sold their stakes in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 8.38 million shares, up from 7.74 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding DNP Select Income Fund Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 27 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) stake by 340,123 shares to 2,400 valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 1.01 million shares and now owns 13.65M shares. Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold BC shares while 96 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 75.69 million shares or 5.18% less from 79.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab has 0.01% invested in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Shelton Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). 282,000 were reported by Fort Washington Oh. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,251 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Maryland-based fund reported 7,439 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 13,081 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc reported 51 shares. Fil reported 1.03 million shares. Captrust Financial Advsr, a North Carolina-based fund reported 239 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). Icon Advisers stated it has 0.85% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 95,469 shares stake. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 104,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0% or 2,168 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC).

Among 2 analysts covering Brunswick (NYSE:BC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Brunswick had 11 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $63 target in Monday, March 11 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Tuesday, March 19. FBR Capital maintained the shares of BC in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $142,103 activity. Dekker Christopher F had sold 1,279 shares worth $62,245.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The company has market cap of $3.57 billion. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 147,068 shares traded. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (DNP) has risen 6.13% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.70% the S&P500.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. holds 0.76% of its portfolio in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. for 74,976 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 207,937 shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Patten Group Inc. has 0.33% invested in the company for 65,821 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Capital Partners Inc. has invested 0.29% in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 55,100 shares.

