Impala Asset Management Increased Harley Davidson (HOG) Position; Prothena PLC (PRTA) Has 1.71 Sentiment

Prothena Corp PLC (PRTA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.26, from 1.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 60 funds increased or opened new holdings, while 35 decreased and sold stakes in Prothena Corp PLC. The funds in our database now own: 29.02 million shares, up from 27.20 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Prothena Corp PLC in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 19 Increased: 36 New Position: 24.

Impala Asset Management Llc increased Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) stake by 26521.63% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Impala Asset Management Llc acquired 636,519 shares as Harley Davidson Inc (HOG)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Impala Asset Management Llc holds 638,919 shares with $22.89M value, up from 2,400 last quarter. Harley Davidson Inc now has $5.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 1.08M shares traded. Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has declined 18.94% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.94% the S&P500. Some Historical HOG News: 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson Confirms 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson profit drops 6.2 pct; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q EPS $1.03; 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Harley-Davidson says retaliatory tariffs will have a ‘significant impact’ on sales; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON CEO MATT LEVATITCH SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – Harley-Davidson 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 10/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Harley-Davidson’s IDR at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 16/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL’S UNSEC NTS ‘A’; 24/04/2018 – HARLEY-DAVIDSON – REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022

Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc for 723,300 shares. Orbimed Advisors Llc owns 3.07 million shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tang Capital Management Llc has 0.46% invested in the company for 323,823 shares. The New York-based Kerrisdale Advisers Llc has invested 0.23% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 20,300 shares.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The company has market cap of $349.89 million. It is developing antibody product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002 that has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for treating ParkinsonÂ’s disease and other related synucleinopathies; PRX003, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib for the treatment of psoriasis and other inflammatory diseases; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license, development, and commercialization agreement with F.

Analysts await Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.54 EPS, up 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.7 per share. After $-0.40 actual EPS reported by Prothena Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Prothena (PRTA) Down 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EcoR1 reports 23.6% stake in Prothena – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “4 Negative Enterprise Value Stocks – GuruFocus.com” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Prothena leads healthcare gainers; Mallinckrodt and Endo International among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $8.77. About 92,262 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has declined 36.28% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 23/04/2018 – Have to give $PRTA CEO credit for calling it straight on NEOD001. It’s muerto. I got a preview of today’s decision; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – EXPECTS 2018 NET CASH BURN FROM OPERATING & INVESTING ACTIVITIES TO BE $40 TO $50 MLN; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 12/03/2018 – PROTHENA:DATA SHOWS NEOD001 BINDS TO KAPPA, LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.26, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C; 20/03/2018 – Prothena to Get $100 Million Upfront Payment and $50 Million Equity Investment by Celgene; 08/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION PLC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, CO HAD $433.1 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AND NO DEBT; 20/03/2018 – Prothena Announces Global Neuroscience Research & Development Collaboration with Celgene for Novel Therapies for Patients with; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : DISCONTINUATION OF NEOD001 DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA IN R&D PACT W/ CELGENE FOR NEURODEGENERATIVE DISEASES

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HOG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 144.08 million shares or 0.06% less from 144.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 14.00 million shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. First Interstate Bancorporation holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 12,949 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities invested 0% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Gulf International Bancorporation (Uk) Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 38,534 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Hartford Invest Mgmt Communication stated it has 19,848 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.05% invested in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) for 51,500 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Horrell holds 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) or 147 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg holds 619,641 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parkside State Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG). Huntington Financial Bank invested in 0% or 2,775 shares. Australia-based Westpac Banking Corp has invested 0% in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (NASDAQ:KTOS) stake by 362,464 shares to 1.23M valued at $28.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) stake by 2.45 million shares and now owns 11.20 million shares. Rio Tinto Plc (Call) (NYSE:RIO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Harley-Davidson trims 40 jobs – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Harley-Davidson Is Unlikely to Build a Small Motorcycle for the U.S. Anytime Soon – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “REV Group appoints former Harley-Davidson executive as ambulance group president – Milwaukee Business Journal” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Harley-Davidson’s new electric balance bicycles target next generation of riders – Milwaukee Business Journal” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Harley-Davidson has $5000 highest and $39 lowest target. $43.67’s average target is 20.67% above currents $36.19 stock price. Harley-Davidson had 7 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 30. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 21 by UBS.