Impala Asset Management Holding in Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Trimmed by $18.51 Million; As Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) Valuation Rose, Ensemble Capital Management Boosted Position by $3.19 Million

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (BR) by 6.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc bought 30,963 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 509,568 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.84M, up from 478,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Finl Solutions In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $132.4. About 54,387 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 09/05/2018 – Broadridge Acquires FundAssist to Further Expand Regulatory Communications Capabilities for Asset Managers; 14/05/2018 – Broadridge Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE SEES FY REV. +2% TO +4%; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST; NO TERMS; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 136,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 167,217 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.77 million, down from 303,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $146.14. About 141,053 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has declined 5.84% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Adjusted Gross Margin 36.4%; 22/05/2018 – LRS Client Stanley Black & Decker To Present Session during ASUG Sapphire 2018; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER – 2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ORGANIC GROWTH OF 5%; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER-2018 OUTLOOK INCLUDES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 11% – 14% VS PRIOR YR,WHILE OFFSETTING ABOUT $180 MLN OF COMMODITY INFLATION HEADWINDS; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker: Organic Growth Outlook Remains Robust; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Announces 2nd Quarter Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Broadridge: Growth With A Sound Business Model – Seeking Alpha” on January 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “The Age of AI and Wall Street – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inlet Helps Los Angeles Department of Water and Power Make Online Banking Bill Payment Available at 3,500 Banks and Credit Unions – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Broadridge (BR) Reports Acquisition of Rockall – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.57 per share. SWK’s profit will be $390.71M for 14.27 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 80.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fluor Corp New (NYSE:FLR) by 285,564 shares to 548,404 shares, valued at $20.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 84,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 722,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES).

