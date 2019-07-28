Impala Asset Management Holding in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Has Trimmed by $22.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Range Resources (RRC) Valuation Declined, S&Co Has Decreased Its Position by $913,506

S&Co Inc decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (RRC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc sold 83,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,755 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, down from 157,801 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Range Resources Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.17. About 15.44M shares traded or 70.70% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 35.64% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.07% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDERS APPROVE REQUEST FOR REPORT ON EMISSIONS; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 09/05/2018 – EnerCom Updates Presenting Companies for its 23rd Annual – The Oil & Gas Conference®; 24/04/2018 – OilVoice: [Press] Range Resources: Quarterly Activities Report; 16/04/2018 – Range Announces Credit Facility Renewal and Extension; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 14/05/2018 – Range Resources Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 22/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Enforcement Actions Taken at Commissioners’ March 20 Conference

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.53. About 1.22 million shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Rio Tinto to Get $150M Upon Completion, $50M in 12 Months; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto defends executive pay policies, lobby group membership; 11/04/2018 – Atalaya Mining 1Q Copper Output at Riotinto Project Rises 7.1%; 20/04/2018 – MCA announces Rio Tinto & Proudfoot as Best International Project Finalists for Mongolian MOS Engagement; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Major Growth Projects Remain on Track; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – ARRANGEMENTS INCLUDE RUSAL’S 20 PCT STAKE IN QUEENSLAND ALUMINA LIMITED IN AUSTRALIA, BAUXITE SALES TO RUSAL’S REFINERY IN IRELAND; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD- QTRLY MINED COPPER PRODUCTION 139.3 KT VS 84.2 KT A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – DEAL COMPLETION IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 09/03/2018 – Mining Weekly: Rio Tinto’s last two coal mines set to attract bids over $2.5bn

Analysts await Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.2 per share. RRC’s profit will be $20.09 million for 16.16 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Range Resources Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -77.78% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $592,655 activity. Shares for $97,997 were bought by FUNK JAMES M. $100,344 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) was bought by Scucchi Mark on Tuesday, April 30.