Impala Asset Management Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) Has Cut by $7.97 Million; Element Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding in Autozone (AZO) as Valuation Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 41.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 2,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 3,389 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.73M, down from 5,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $29.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1054.01. About 143,811 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Earnings May 22, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Appoints New Board Members; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 362,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The hedge fund held 1.23 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.17M, down from 1.59M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.80% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 820,347 shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – Kratos Simulation and Training Facility Expands to Meet Growing Demand; 12/04/2018 – Kratos Introduces New Spectral Services to Enhance Space Situational Awareness; 23/05/2018 – Kratos Receives $55 Million in Space and Satellite Communications Contract Awards; 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – FORECASTING STRONG THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTERS OF FISCAL 2018; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS BELIEVES INSIDERS CURRENTLY OWN ABOUT 15% OF CO; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS COMMENTS ON FACTUALLY INCORRECT, MISLEADING STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Kratos Ballistic Missile Target Supports Terminal High Altitude Area Defense System Exercise; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS – BELIEVES INTERESTS OF ITS MANAGEMENT AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS ARE “CLEARLY ALIGNED WITH COMPANY’S SHAREHOLDERS”

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53 billion and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 58,671 shares to 644,038 shares, valued at $128.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 223,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,078 shares, and has risen its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 21 investors sold KTOS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.63 million shares or 0.91% more from 70.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,127 are owned by Advisory Inc. Canal Insurance reported 0.52% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Frontier Cap Commerce Lc owns 0.04% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 237,282 shares. Axiom Interest Investors Ltd Liability Corp De, a Connecticut-based fund reported 97,065 shares. United Services Automobile Association has 12,478 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 100 shares. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 780 shares. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks accumulated 0.03% or 67,400 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management stated it has 16,230 shares. Victory Capital Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). 8,064 were accumulated by Panagora Asset Management. 375,171 are owned by Citigroup. Invesco invested 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Morgan Stanley has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) for 1.27M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 24,931 shares.

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.24 million for 110.94 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 30 investors sold AZO shares while 203 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 22.18 million shares or 2.62% less from 22.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Investec Asset Mgmt North America accumulated 26,525 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0.01% or 2,608 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd holds 2,737 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,265 shares. Truepoint reported 300 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Diversified Tru Comm owns 2,967 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.07% or 7,331 shares in its portfolio. 39 were accumulated by Tci Wealth Advsr. 4,201 are owned by Nomura Inc. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 283,780 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 34 shares. Edgemoor Inc invested 0.05% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Global Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 350 shares.